Labor day is the last week day to ride the Channel Cat this season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Channel Cat Water Taxi_1772609092761111811

Labor Day Monday will be the last week day you can catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season.

Boats will operate the weekend schedule from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., a news release says. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase.

After Labor Day there is still time to catch a ride – but on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only. The Channel Cat will operate on these days from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 10.

For more information, visit the Channel Cat schedule online or @qcchannelcat on social media.

Check out the Channel Cat ticketing mobile app for credit purchases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories