Plan on some clouds and below normal temps today in the Quad Cities…but don’t plan on any Labor Day weather records.

The hottest it’s ever been? Not quite 100° but we did have a Labor Day holiday with a high of 99Ò back in 1913.

Coldest ever? How about the upper 30s back in the ’40s!

And while we have some clouds in the forecast, we won’t see much rain around this part of the country. That wasn’t the case back in 1934 when it rained almost an inch and a half.