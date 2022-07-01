LaDrina Wilson, the QC Chamber board chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, will become interim CEO of the Chamber.

Starting July 5, Dr. LaDrina Wilson, Quad Cities Chamber Board Chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, will serve as the Chamber’s interim CEO, the business group announced Friday.

She will be available as needed to the Chamber while continuing her work with IMAN Consulting. Dr. Mike Oberhaus, interim CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities, the chamber release said.

Jorgenson Consulting has been hired to assist the QC Chamber in finding the next President and CEO, to succeed Paul Rumler, who left in March 2022 to become CEO of Chicago-based CCIM Institute, a global membership association serving the commercial real estate community.

Founded in 1992, Jorgenson Consulting is a national executive search firm focusing on non-profit, economic and community development. It’s expected that Jorgenson Consulting will complete the executive search process later this summer.

“The labor market is tight and the search for the right person to lead the Quad Cities Chamber is continuing through the summer,” Wilson said. “The search committee is doing its due diligence to ensure that the person hired will best fit the needs of our unique QC region.”

The search committee is led by Wilson and includes: Mara Downing, Deere & Company; Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort; Caitlin Russell, Russell; and Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport. Feedback will be sought from community leaders and Chamber members during the search process with the Board of Directors approving the hire.