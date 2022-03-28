Jorgenson Consulting has been hired to assist the Quad Cities Chamber in finding the next president and CEO.

Founded in 1992 and based in Greensboro, N.C., Jorgenson Consulting is a national executive search firm focusing on non-profit, economic and community development, according to a chamber release.

Soon, the firm will conduct a series of meetings with the search committee, Chamber staff, members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and a cross-section of community stakeholders to develop a position description that captures the preferred candidate’s desired experience and leadership characteristics. Jorgenson Consulting will complete the executive search process later this summer, the chamber said.

LaDrina Wilson, the Chamber’s vice chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, is leading the search committee.

Dr. LaDrina Wilson, Chamber Board Vice Chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting, will lead the search committee. Additional committee members include: Mara Downing, Deere & Company; Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort; Caitlin Russell, Russell; and Corri Spiegel, City of Davenport. Feeback will be sought from community leaders and Chamber members during the search process with the Board of Directors approving the hire.

“The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” Wilson said in the release. “We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

Requests for information regarding the executive search should be sent to Todd Jorgenson at quadcitieschamber@jci-inc.net. Jorgenson Consulting will hold all inquiries in confidence.

In mid-March, Paul Rumler left as chief of the QC Chamber to head the CCIM Institute, headquartered in Chicago.

After four years serving as president and CEO, Paul Rumler left the Quad Cities Chamber in mid-March to become Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President of CCIM Institute, a commercial real estate organization. Mike Oberhaus, Chief Strategy Officer, is serving as Interim CEO. Oberhaus previously served as the Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 before joining the Chamber in 2019.