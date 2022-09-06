Lago’s lunch lovers, you better hit your favorite location while you still can.

According to a post on Lagomarcino’s Facebook page, the restaurants in Moline and Davenport will be closed for the winter, starting September 19. The post goes on to say closing the restaurants will allow them to focus on providing customers with their favorite chocolates for holiday traditions. The stores will remain open for chocolates, ice cream and their famous caramel apples, which go on sale starting September 8.

For more information on Lagomarcino’s hours, visit their Facebook page here.