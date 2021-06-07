Lakeside Water Park opening delayed

Lakeside Water Park in Galesburg was scheduled to open on Tuesday, June 8, but due to mechanical issues will now open on Friday, June 11.

Since the delay will correspond with anticipated changes in COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois, City staff will be updating the policies to comply with the most recent state mandates.

Also, due to limited staffing, the hours for open swim Monday through Thursday are reduced, facility capacity will be limited to 100 persons, and a potential for a rotation of which pools will be available throughout the day.

The hours for Lakeside Water Park operation for June 11 through August 15 are:

Monday through Thursday: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, and holidays: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakeside Water Park is located at 1033 South Lake Storey Road in Galesburg.