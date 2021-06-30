LaMetta Wynn, former Clinton Mayor, Iowa’s first African-American woman mayor, dies

LaMetta Wynn, the former mayor of Clinton and first African-American woman mayor in the state of Iowa, died last week at the age of 87.

Wynn served as the president of the PTA at Kirkwood Elementary School in the 1960s. She would go on to serve on the Clinton Community School Board for twelve years, three of those as president.

In 1993, she ran for mayor for the first time, finishing third. Wynn ran again in 1995, this time winning with fifty-four percent of the vote and making history, becoming Iowa’s first African-American woman mayor. She would serve two more terms.

In 1999, Wynn set up trips to Washington, D.C., which helped Clinton secure more than $50 million in federal aid.

She also held numerous other positions throughout her career. Wynn served as the president of the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors. She was also named to several state commissions, including Vision Iowa, the Commission on the Status of African-Americans and the State Board of Education.

Many in the Clinton community are remembering Wynn. “I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mayor Lametta Wynn,” the current mayor of Clinton Scott Maddasion said in an online statement. “Her legacy will continue to live on in our community as she touched so many lives not only as our Mayor but as a mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor.”

The Clinton Police Department said in a Facebook post, “Mayor Wynn worked closely with the Clinton Police Department during her three terms as Mayor. Her contributions as the mayor, nurse, and school board member will be greatly missed.”