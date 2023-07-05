Bayside Bistro, which serves 98 percent gluten-free food along with options for vegetarians, is a dining spot that was in the Village of East Davenport before its owners suddenly had to find a new home for it last year.

Bayside Bistro owner Latisha Howlett spoke with Local 4 News about her experience with Andrew Wold, who is the landlord for the restaurant’s former site.

Wold also is the landlord for the downtown Davenport apartment building that killed three people when it partially collapsed May 28. He faces numerous lawsuits.

Howlett said working with Wold was “very, very difficult.”

“It was very clear to me that he was not used to people having a level of intelligence and taking it to him, because he thinks that his money just completely removes him from responsibility of the law, the letter of the law, the letter of a contract. And that’s pretty pitiful,” she said.

Bayside Bistro has been in its new location for about a year. The owners are encouraging new and old customers to visit them at its location at 2704 18th Ave, Rock Island.

They hope they can open a bistro on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities again soon.