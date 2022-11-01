Starting Wednesday, November 2, the northbound lane of 30th Street between Seventh and 14th Avenues will be closed to traffic to make repairs to the city’s water infrastructure. Northbound traffic on 30th Street will be detoured on 14th Avenue to 38th Street and then to Seventh Avenue.

Courtesy City of Rock Island

Travel delays can be expected during the construction around this location. Traffic should resume its normal pattern within a couple of days, pending favorable weather conditions. Drivers are asked to follow all posted construction signs for detour directions as needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.