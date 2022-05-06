The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that culvert repairs on 27th Street in Moline will begin on Monday, May 9. The work zone is located just north of John Deere Road. Lane closures will be utilized to maintain traffic flow through the work zone. The left lane of 27th Street will close in both directions at 7 a.m. Monday, May 9 through Thursday, May 12, weather permitting. The right lanes will then close beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 12 through Monday, May 16.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time while driving through the construction area. Use alternate routes when possible, to avoid delays. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map here.