Lane closures on Arsenal bridges next week

The Rock Island Arsenal announced that inspections will take place on bridges next week, causing only single lane closures most days.

The bridges being inspected between October 19-25 are the Moline Bridge, Rock Island Viaduct, Government Bridge and the American Discovery Trail Pedestrian Bridge.

The inspections will cause single lane closures with flaggers directing vehicular traffic.

The Government Bridge: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, October 21-23

The Rock Island Viaduct: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 24

The Moline Bridge: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, October 25

The Government Bridge will be closed completely on Saturday, October 24 from 6 a.m. to Noon. There will be no pedestrian, bicycle, road or rail traffic during this period. The swing span will be over the navigation wall to allow inspection of the underside of the road deck.

River navigation will not be impacted.