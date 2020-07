LyondellBasell, a plastics, chemicals and refining company with a location in Clinton, Iowa, has donated 3,200 facial shields to teachers and staff members in the Clinton Community School District.

"In an instructive setting being able to see your teacher's face is important," said Gary DeLacy, Clinton Community School District Superintendent. "The ability to read one's face or lips in language development is critical. There is a social-emotional aspect that a face shield provides when you can see someone's whole face, versus just their eyes in a facial cover."