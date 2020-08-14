Lane closures on I-280 bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced planned lane closures on the I-280 bridge starting Monday, August 17 for a bridge inspection.

The westbound drive lane will be closed both Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The lane closure will then switch to the eastbound drive lane on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

IDOT asks that motorist slow down and use extreme caution when driving through all work zones.