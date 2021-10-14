Lane in Scott County will be closed Oct. 17 and 18

The Scott County Secondary Roads Department announced a lane will be closed for 12 hours on Sunday and Monday.

Beginning 7 a.m. and ending 7 p.m. Sunday, the northbound lane of 110th Avenue (County Road Y-48) will be closed between U.S. Highway 61 and Chapel Hill.

The lane will continue to be closed to thru traffic 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday as crews work to repair the road south of U.S. Highway 61.

A detour route will be signed on Chapel Hill and Utah Avenue.

The southbound lane will remain open to traffic during this time.