Lane reductions continue through holiday weekend in 3 local counties

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Thursday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday to minimize travel disruption.

IDOT says non-emergency closures will be suspended 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, and remain in place during the weekend.

Motorists should still expect work zones, and work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted.

IDOT asks drivers to “please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.”

They add motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

If feasible, drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes and urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones.

“Obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” a the department said in a news release.

IDOT announced the following lane reductions will continue in the Local 4 News viewing area:

Bureau County

Interstate 180 over the Illinois River

Rock Island County

Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River

Warren County

U.S. 34 east of Monmouth

A complete list of lanes opening during the holiday weekend in Illinois is here, and construction details are here.

IDOT says, over the next six years, it’s planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

“Accomplishments through year two included approximately $5,2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements,” the department said in a news release.

Follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on current and future projects.