MUSCATINE, Iowa (WHBF) – Lane restrictions on the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River will be implemented at 8 a.m. on Monday as the Iowa DOT will begin washing the bridge.

The DOT intends to close one lane with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DOT anticipates the bridge washing to be completed in two days, weather permitting.