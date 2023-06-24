Lane & Waterman celebrated Ian Russell as he was sworn in as the 137th President of the Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) on Wednesday, June 21, according to a news release.

Ian Russell, 137th President of the Iowa State Bar Association (Lane & Waterman)

Throughout Russell’s career, he has received valuable support from numerous legal professionals, the release says. “In particular, Russell credits ISBA Past President, Bob Waterman, Jr., as a mentor who played a crucial role in shaping his understanding of ISBA matters and helping him become a skilled trial lawyer,” the release says. “This mentor-mentee relationship underscores the significance of mentorship and its positive impact on the legal community.”

When asked why he is willing to invest so much time in the ISBA, Ian said, “The ISBA helps make people better lawyers and professionals. It connects people and supports the profession. I am happy to be a small part of that.” Ian’s commitment to the ISBA’s mission exemplifies his passion for fostering professional growth, encouraging connections, and upholding the highest standards of the legal profession.

Ian’s appointment as president of the ISBA not only reflects his personal achievements but also demonstrates L&W’s commitment to nurturing leadership and excellence within the legal community, the release says. “By investing in the professional growth of our attorneys and supporting their active engagement in organizations like the ISBA, we contribute to a stronger legal landscape that benefits our clients and the community at large.”

Ian Russell joined Lane & Waterman in 2005. Since that time he has worked to help clients resolve disputes and solve problems, both before and during litigation. He has experience counseling and representing businesses and individuals in court. Ian has extensive experience in commercial litigation, medical malpractice defense, and personal injury. He also counsels clients and provides analysis of issues involving media and first amendment law, election issues, and aviation matters. He represents clients in both Iowa and Illinois state and federal courts.

Ian is a Martindale-Hubbell AV-rated attorney and a past president of the Iowa State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. In 2014, he was named a Super Lawyers Great Plains Rising Star. In 2019, he was named to The Best Lawyers in America list for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. He currently represents the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa at the Iowa Bar Association Board of Governors. He was also recently appointed by the Iowa Supreme Court to serve on the Commission on the Unauthorized Practice of Law. Russell is active in the Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa community, having worked with several community non-profits as a board or committee member.

He has served as a board member or officer for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, and Friends of the Davenport Library. He also been active in politics, having worked as the campaign treasurer for a United States Congressional Campaign and as a member of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council that lobbied on behalf of the Quad Cities on the local, state, and national level.

Lane & Waterman LLP is a full-service law firm based in Davenport since 1854.