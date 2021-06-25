Language barriers hinder vaccination efforts

The emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 vaccine instilled fear of the unknown in many. But for immigrants, refugees, and other non-English speakers, there is an added layer of skepticism behind getting vaccinated.

That’s why the United African Organization and Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees are bringing language interpreters to their in-office vaccine site.

Public health centers have limited resources to match the broad spectrum of language and cultural diversity here in the Quad Cities.

The interpreters can help non-English speakers ask the questions they need answered, so they can feel confident about their decision to get vaccinated.