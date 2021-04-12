L’Arche Clinton holds first online auction

L’Arche Clinton is holding its first on-line auction as a fund raiser.

All bidding ends at 11 p.m. Sunday. Visit the Facebook page for more details at https://www.facebook.com/LArcheClinton

Here’s the link for the auction: https://www.32auctions.com/larcheclinton

About L’Arche

‘The first L’Arche home was opened in 1964 in the village of Trosly, France, in response to the call to bring people with intellectual disabilities out of the degrading conditions of institutions, according to the L’Arche website. The first L’Arche home became the model for today’s federation of over 150 L’Arche communities in 38 countries worldwide.

In 1968, Sister Marjorie Wisor of the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, was studying French in Paris, and made a visit to the L’Arche community in Trosly. According to Sister Marjorie her visit “….left a great impression on me as I felt layers of me being stripped away as those with disabilities met me person-to-person. There were no barriers. Our ‘persons’ met at the deepest level.”

In 1972, Sister Marjorie and Father Mottet of Davenport Catholic Social Services discussed the effects of the Scott County Home closing, and consideration was given to opening a L’Arche home in Davenport. When a L’Arche home in Davenport did not emerge, Chet Swanson, Skyline’s director, suggested opening a L’Arche home in Clinton.

The First Presbyterian Church of Clinton donated a house and on June 6, 1974, Gerry Potter became the first community member welcomed by L’Arche Clinton.

Today L’Arche Clinton serves up to 14 core members (persons with intellectual disabilities) in its three homes, as well as core members living independently in their own apartments.