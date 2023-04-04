A Severe T’Storm WARNING is in effect for Scott County until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Storms are capable of producing hail up to 2″ in diameter.

This storm is producing golf ball sized hail and is moving NE at about 50 mph.

It will be a close call for Davenport and Bettendorf. As of now, the worst of the hail looks to stay just North of downtown Davenport and Bettendorf. But areas in Central and Northern Davenport are at risk of large hail.

If you’re NE of this storm and can’t hear any thunder yet, it might be a good idea to put the car in the garage if possible!