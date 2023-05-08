Many of you may still be feeling the impact of Sunday’s storms.

MidAmerican was reporting about 150 people without power in the Quad Cities around 6 a,m. — all but a handful are on the Illinois side.

Just under 12,000 Ameren customers were without power as of 6 a.m., but that is throughout all of Illinois.

Really strong hail producing thunderstorms rolled through the area Sunday evening.

The largest hail may have fallen in the West Liberty area.

Two of the hailstones were both an inch in diameter.

We also saw damage from West Liberty. Part of a tree came down on a utility line.

The hailstones were big enough to break a window in a viewer’s kitchen.

Hail also fell in Muscatine and LeClaire, which you can see in the video above.