Human remains found near DeWitt

UPDATE: A news conference with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department is under way in DeWitt.

Human remains were found by fishermen around 6:30 p.m. Monday near 270th Avenue in Clinton County and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the remains could not be identified by gender, age or race at this point. It could be “a week or two” before positive identification is possible.

“First and foremost, we are following the best protocols in order to achieve resolution regarding the

identification of the remains,” said DCI Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn. “We are working diligently across multiple agencies including the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement from Davenport and Clinton counties to complete the investigation. We appreciate your patience as we work thoroughly toward resolution.”

According to Clinton County Sheriff Greenwalt, “the community and law enforcement leadership are focused on primary communications with family members at this time.”

“Our prayers are deeply with the families directly impacted by this discovery,” said Chief Paul Sikorski. “Please join us in keeping them in our thoughts. We have been in contact with local social service agencies to provide counseling to the families impacted – no matter the outcome of the investigation. We know this discovery will cause many emotions and ensuring the best access to support services that many will need is among our top priorities.”

UPDATE: A large police presence was still on the scene Tuesday morning near Kunau Implement Co., just north of DeWitt.

Police first arrived late Monday.

A news conference with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department will be held at 11:30 a.m. in DeWitt.

EARLIER UPDATE: Clinton County deputies were at a possible crime scene shortly after 9 p.m. Monday near Kunau Implement Co., just north of DeWitt.

Deputies had blocked off the road. Our Local 4 News crew saw a mobile home roped off with crime-scene tape.

Deputies would not comment on what they were investigating, but said a news release would be dispatched Tuesday morning.