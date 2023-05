The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has some cash that belongs to someone out there. Is it yours?

According to a post on its Facebook page, on Monday “a Good Samaritan brought a large sum of cash to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.”

The money was found in the area of Emerson Road and Agnew Road in Sterling, the post says.

“If you, or someone you know, are looking for this please contact our Dispatch Center at 815-772-4044 for further information,” the post says.