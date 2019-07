A large tree branch fell at a park in Rock Island causing a eerily familiar scare at Longview Park around 8:30 PM.

Witnesses said kids were nearby when the branch fell about 30 feet onto the playground.

Some said it sounded like someone fired a shotgun.

No one was hurt.

Crews plan to put up barriers and start removing the branch in the morning.

Remember last year on July 3rd a large branch fell from a tree outside the Rock Island County Courthouse and killed two people.