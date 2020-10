A larger reward is now being offered for more information that helps find 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, of Davenport.

It comes in part from the founder of the nonprofit One Eighty.

Rusty Boruff announced on Facebook he and some friends are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to her.

This $20,000 reward is separate from the $13,500 offered by the FBI and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

No one has seen Breasia since July 10.