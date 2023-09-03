An array of jobs, food trucks, free transportation and a driver’s license reinstatement station are among the highlights of the largest job fair in Southeast Iowa.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with employers and connect with community resources at the upcoming event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 inside Westland Mall, 550 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington.

“This is an opportunity for employers and recruiters to connect with prospective job seekers,” said Tim Snyder, IowaWORKS operations supervisor. “The Southeast Iowa Job Fair is the largest in the area with more than 300 job seekers attending last year.”

The event is sponsored by IowaWORKS, Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Burlington Partnership, Lee County Economic Development Group, Pritchard Broadcasting and the Iowa Armory National Guard.

“It’s always smart to be on the lookout for top talent,” Shayla Taeger, career planner at IowaWORKS, said. “Simply put, job fairs are great public relations events.”

Employers can still register for the job fair. Registration is $75, which includes a 6′ table, 2 chairs, a tablecloth (if needed) and two meal tickets. Registration is open through Wednesday, September 6.

For more information, contact Katelyn Orth, business engagement consultant, at 319-753-1671 Ext. 30426, or Shayla Taeger, career planner, at 319-753-1671 Ext. 30454.