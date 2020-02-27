Larry “The Flagman” Eckhardt honored on his trip home

Over 1000 flags lining the roads in Little York and the surrounding area.

Local fire departments spent yesterday putting all those flags up.

All for Larry Eckhardt.



“Larry spent his time and effort to do it for fallen firefighters like us, so its only right for us to do it for Larry,” said Steven Melleny, the assistant fire chief for Little York.

He’s also known as the Flagman



“A number of years ago he attended a funeral for a local killed in action veteran and he was pretty disappointed there wasn’t much of red, white and blue display,” said Eckhardt’s long-time friend Leroy Valentin.

So for the last 16 years, he’s planted close to 500,000 American flags for fallen soldiers and emergency personnel.

For families who’ve lost loved ones, it means a lot.



“I had no idea any of that was going on. When you come into town and you see that, it was just, I cant put into words what it meant to our family, to me as a mom,” said Gail Rush, another friend.

Rush’s daughter was in Air Force and passed away in 2012.

Eckhardt lined the streets with flags from the funeral home all the way to her final resting place.

So her, along with many others gathered today to thank him.



“Breathtaking, emotional. All the things Larry has given to other people, Larry got today. So its almost poetic,” said Mike Egan, a friend and Patriots Guard Senior Ride captain.

Eckhardt will definitely leave a legacy.



“Flags. I mean, I don’t see a flag today that I don’t think of him,” said Rush.

And its a fitting one for the Flagman.