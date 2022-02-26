It started as a way to help moms during the pandemic, but now, it has grown into an international movement — spreading smiles across the community, including right here in the Quad Cities.

Lasagna Love is helping fight for food security.

From the hand-minced garlic to the homemade pasta sauce, a group of volunteer cooks is making lasagna with love.

Volunteers sign up to make lasagnas for anyone in their area who could use a little extra help during these tough times.

One person lending a helping hand through her cooking is Jeanne Cook, of Bettendorf.

“Lasagna is like a comfort food,” said Cook.

When asked what her favorite part of this entire project is, her response was simple:

“Just helping people,” said Cook.

Before making its way to the Quad Cities, Lasagna Love started in California in 2020, when COVID-19 first hit the United States.

“Everything was closed down,” said Cook, adding that people were looking for something to do.

Once volunteers make lasagna, they deliver it to someone from their community in need for free.

“It’s hard for people to say they need help,” said Cook.

And free of questions.

“This is totally without judgement,” she added.

Cook recalls a story of a chef outside of the Quad Cities area who got a request for a lasagna in her neighborhood.

“There’s a story that one of the chefs got a request for a lasagna, and it was in her neighborhood, and she thought, ‘Why would anybody in my neighborhood need a lasagna?'” said Cook. “Well, she found out that one of their children was going through cancer treatments. She said, ‘I learned my lesson not to judge.’ It can be because you are short on funds, it can be because you had some health issues, it can be because you just need a break.”

Chefs across the world are cooking up unique lasagnas to share.

So far, they’ve impacted more than 500,000 lives.

Cook made 66 last year and is already on her 18th of 2022.

“I have a recipe that just works, and I have all the ingredients, and I can show you what those ingredients are,” said Cook with a laugh. “I can share my recipe, if you’d like.”

Pasta, tomato sauce, a lot of cheese and even more love during a time when many need it most.

“This is a way to be kind to someone and help them out, which is basically what I wish everybody would do,” said Cook.

Sign up to receive a lasagna or join the 20,000 chefs across the globe here.