Last 2021 Muscatine city council meeting and “thank you” reception to be held tonight

The Muscatine City Council will meet for the last time in 2021 tonight (Dec. 16) at 7 p.m. in city hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

The final meeting of 2021 will begin with the swearing in of the new members to the Muscatine City Council by City Administrator Carol Webb. Brad Bark will be beginning his first term as Mayor at the start of the new year while Angela Lewis begins her first term as an At-Large Council member, and Jeff Osborne begins his first term as Second Ward Representativ

Also being sworn in Thursday will be Fourth Ward Representative Nadine Clark who was unopposed in the November General Election.

The new Council officially takes office at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. The first meeting of the new Council will be Jan. 6, 2022.

One public hearing is on the agenda for Thursday concerning the plans and specifications for the Southend Playground Development Project. A resolution to approve these items appears later on the agenda. If approved, bidding for the projects at Musser Park, Taylor Park, and Sunset Park will begin with a closing date of Jan. 19, 2022.

The Muscatine community is invited to a “thank you” reception from 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 16), honoring the three elected officials who will be completing their terms of office at the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Diana Broderson will be completing her third term as the Mayor of Muscatine, a position she has held for the past six years, while At-Large council member Kelcey Brackett and Second Ward Representative Osmond Malcolm have served for the past four years. Malcolm decided not to seek reelection while Broderson and Brackett were defeated in the November General Election.

Everyone is invited to attend the reception and thank these individuals for their service to the city prior to their final City Council meeting.

Thursday’s City Council meeting is open to the public. Citizens attending the meeting are asked to follow current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for wearing a mask indoors whether vaccinated or not. The City of Muscatine does not require wearing a mask, but does urge the public to follow Public Health and CDC recommendations.

Citizens who do not want to attend the in-person meeting can watch and/or participate through the GoToMeeting virtual meeting portal. Information on joining the session and how to make a comment during the meeting is listed below. The session will also be broadcast live on the City of Muscatine YouTube channel and on Muscatine Power & Water Cable Channel 2.

Information on the presentations and other agenda items can be found by clicking AGENDA to download the Dec. 16, 2021, City Council agenda and/or attachments.

The best way for the public to participate is to dial in to the GoToMeeting session, mute your device, watch the session on YouTube or Cable Channel 2, and, at the appropriate time, unmute your device to ask a question or make a comment. The public can also use the “chat” feature on the GoToMeeting virtual meeting to pose a question to the Mayor, Council, or staff member.

Join the meeting from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone by clicking the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/586832221.

You can also use your phone by dialing +1 (571) 317-3112, follow the prompts, and type in Access Code 586-832-221 when prompted. New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/586832221.