This Sunday, September 25, is your last chance to shop at a Rock Island Artists’ Market for the 2022 season. The Market runs from 12-5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street in Rock Island. This free event is open to the public and family friendly. Shoppers can find a wide variety of items for sale, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, clothing designs, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.

The 20+ artists at the market join the 50+ local artists and makers who sell full time inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, which will be open during the event. Local musicians Roger Carlson and his guests will be performing live for shoppers.

Applications are closed for the September market date, but artists who are interested in the 2023 season can find more information under the “Rock Island Artists’ Market” tab on Skeleton Key’s website or in person during regular store hours, which are Wednesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m. The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays

More information can be found on the Rock Island Artists’ Market Facebook page or in person at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.