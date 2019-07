The last house of a historic Davenport neighborhood was demolished Monday. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The City of Davenport is losing the last house of a historic neighborhood.

The final home was demolished Monday morning on West 18th Street between Ripley and Harrison.

There were others taken down on the block also.

They’re being torn down for commercial and residential use.

That block represented some of the oldest homes in Davenport.