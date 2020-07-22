Last Iowa exit on Eastbound I-74 to be closed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As construction of the new I-74 bridge progresses, contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes.

This will mean on Monday, July 27 the last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 – Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-74 can access to Grant Street/US 67 by exiting at Middle Road (Exit 3) and then taking southbound Kimberly Road.

Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted to the westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes just south of Middle Road with concrete barriers separating the head-to-head traffic pattern. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.

The eastbound on ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.

This new traffic patterns are expected to continue through late 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss