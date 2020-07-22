Last Iowa exit on Eastbound I-74 to be closed

As construction of the new I-74 bridge progresses, contractors will be working on the eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 lanes.

This will mean on Monday, July 27 the last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 – Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 will be closed.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-74 can access to Grant Street/US 67 by exiting at Middle Road (Exit 3) and then taking southbound Kimberly Road.

Traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted to the westbound (Iowa-bound) lanes just south of Middle Road with concrete barriers separating the head-to-head traffic pattern. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge.

The eastbound on ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67, and State Street will remain open.

This new traffic patterns are expected to continue through late 2020.