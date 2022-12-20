This weather will definitely interfere with any holiday shopping that you still need to do.

And last-minute Christmas shopping should be done right now.

As for gifts you’ve already bought, time is running out to ship them.

Monday was the deadline for USPS Priority Mail. You have until Friday if you use Priority Mail Express.

As for FedEx, today is the deadline for Express Saver or three-day freight and Wednesday for two-day and one-day freight.

If you’re shipping with UPS, today is the deadline for three-day select, Wednesday for second-day air and the Thursday for next day air.