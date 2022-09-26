Seventy-one years after her younger brother was killed in the Korean War, Mary Munoz Ramirez of Silvis has died at age 98.

The last original resident of Hero Street, Ramirez passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family, according to her obituary.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28th at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 800 17th St., Silvis. Entombment will be in St. Mary’s Mausoleum, 2301 3rd St., East Moline. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Mary was born May 15, 1924 in Silvis, the daughter of Ysabel and Victoria (Montecino) Munoz. She married Louis A. Ramirez Aug. 18, 1944 in Moline. He passed away Aug. 5, 2008. Mary worked for the Rock Island Arsenal during World War II. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and crocheting.

One of her 11 siblings, brother John was one of the Hero Street eight who was killed in action in Korea on Aug. 27, 1951 during the Korean War. Born on March 6, 1928, P.F.C. John S. Muños entered the Army on Jan. 15, 1951 and served in Korea with Co. F 38th Regimental Combat Team Second Infantry Division.

He died at age 23, among eight soldiers from Hero Street who gave their lives in service during World War II and the Korean War.

Moline filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films posted online that they “were fortunate to sit down with Mary and do an on-camera interview about her brother John, who served and died in the Korean War.”

“The Last to Fall from Hero Street: John Munos’ Story” (Episode 8 of the “Hero Street” documentary series) is currently in production. You can learn more about the Hero Street film series HERE. The latest documentary about Hero Street, “An Infantryman from Hero Street,” will premiere on the Putnam Giant Screen on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Mary’s survivors include her children Victoria (Ronald) Dumoulin, Rosemary (Douglas) Korty, Louis Jr. (Vicky) Ramirez, Linda (Dale) Roseman, Steve (Patti) Ramirez, Robert (Georgia) Ramirez, Jim Ramirez, and Susan (DeWitt) Young; son-in-law John Wassenhove; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.