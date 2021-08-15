Last tenants of Crestwood Apartments move out

Some tenants of the Crestwood Apartments in Davenport finished moving on Saturday.



They have until Monday at 10:30 a.m. to move out.



Beverlee Bennett moved back to Davenport to be closer to her family but after living in her apartment for 22 days she was asked to move out.



“I freaked out cause I didn’t understand why you would even rent me an apartment if you knew you had to sell the building or you knew that you were in some kind of troubles why would you even take my money,” said Bennett.

She wishes things could have been done differently.

“These landlords need to understand that they’re dealing with people, you’re dealing with people’s lives I’m fortunate because I don’t have any children it’s just me myself and I,” said Bennett. “Lives that were affected here, a lot of families that were affected, a lot of children and people with health issues even though it’s not the best place to live but this was somebody’s home at one time.”

Gavin Gassmann is a volunteer with Quad Cities Interfaith, he’s been helping families move out of their apartments.

“A lot of the apartments I’ve been able to see inside they’re in sorry shape, I’ve seen collapse ceilings, I’ve seen mold,” said Gassmann.

As for Bennett she’s planning on taking legal action for what she’s been through.

“They haven’t said anything to me yet but so far they own me $1500 so I want my money back because it wasn’t fair what happened,” said Bennett.