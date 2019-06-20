Last year’s Food Truck Fight winners prepare for this weekend’s competition

The third annual Food Truck Fight in Le Claire is happening this Saturday.

More than a dozen vendors will be competing for bragging rights.

Admission is $5 and each food truck will feature a $2 sample item with their full menu. Then fans will be able to drop their voting token off at their favorite truck.

It all goes down on the levee in Le Claire on Saturday starting at Noon. Aside from the delicious food, there will be live music, bounce houses, animals and more.

Los Primos Mexican Grill have been the undefeated champions for the last two years.

Local Four’s Andrea Medina caught up with the owners to find out what kind of food they’ll be serving up and how they plan to win again.

For more information, you can click here.