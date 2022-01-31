The latest suite of computer model data is in…and there aren’t too many changes for our Quad Cities snow forecast. Computer models give us anywhere from NO SNOW to a little more than 3″.

We’re still looking at 1-3″ in the Quad Cities with dramatically higher totals to the South.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties along HWY 34 in Illinois.

Notice the big difference from Galesurg to Galena!

Snow begins late Tuesday night and lingers off & on into early Thursday morning.

Travel through Illinois is not recommended Wednesday – it’s not often we see EXTREME impacts likely in the Midwest…