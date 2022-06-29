A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.

“My child’s father used my daughter’s car to get a pizza, because Pizza Hut is right around the corner from where I live,” she recalled. “The car has a keyless start, so he took the keys into Pizza Hut with him, but he left the car running. Within five minutes, some kids were in the car, and they drove off.”

Hubanks says her daughter posted on social media that her car had been stolen, and shortly after a friend sent over Ring Camera footage of three people in the stolen car, attempting to break into more cars.

“They were in my daughter’s car in the video,” said Hubanks

Days later, the car was found in somebody’s backyard in Rock Island, destroyed.

The Davenport Police Department confirmed this was an ongoing investigation. Hubanks has put in a request to have the vehicle processed for evidence and fingerprints.