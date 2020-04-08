Late night shooting leaves one wounded

Davenport, Iowa — A late night shooting in Davenport left one in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Davenport Police say that they received a call for shots fired around 11:34 p.m. Tuesday night.

Upon arriving, they discovered man with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police are calling “non-life threatening injuries.”

At the time Local 4 spoke with police, they had one subject detained at the scene.

No charges were issued at that time, but police are continuing to investigate the scene to determine the cause of the shooting.

This is a developing story.