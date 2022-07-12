Shaun Taylor of East Moline is the new board member for the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman has appointed a new representative to the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County.

Shaun Taylor, marketing and recruiting coordinator for Community Health Care Inc., fills the vacancy left by Jim Jannes who passed away earlier this year.

“Shaun is a great example of someone who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, left, but came back because he believed this was the best place to raise his family,” QC Airport executive director Benjamin Leischner said in a Tuesday release.

“He not only appreciates the value of the Quad Cities, having lived elsewhere for several years, he is also invested in helping our region flourish,” Leischner said. “I have no doubt he will be an enthusiastic and engaged board member which is exactly what we need as we embark on historic updates at the airport and look toward our future.”

In Taylor’s role as the marketing and recruiting coordinator, he oversees the provider recruitment, public communications and marketing efforts for Community Health Care.

He previously served as the director of special projects for the National Bar Association, area sales manager for the General Motors Corporation, and national marketing consultant for FTD, Inc.

Taylor also serves as a member of the East Moline Community Fund Committee, Quad City Health Initiative Promotion Committee and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association Community Development Committee. Taylor received his bachelor’s in organizational communication from McKendree University.

Jim Jannes, 85, of East Moline, passed away Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the late Jim Jannes in representing the City of East Moline on the Airport Authority Board,” Taylor said in the release. “I have fond memories of taking my first flight from the QC Airport as a young boy.

“That flight played a significant role in sparking my lifelong love of travel. As a recruiter seeking to bring physicians across the country to the Quad Cities, I understand the critical role that our airport plays in the overall growth of our region,” he added. “I hope to contribute to the development and accessibility of one of our community’s essential assets.”

There are eight commissioners on the Airport Authority Board representing Rock Island County, city of Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan and Silvis. Commissioners are appointed and serve five-year terms.