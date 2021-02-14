Late-Sunday police chase ends with car overturned in Eldridge

After a police chase through Scott County late Sunday, a passenger car was upside-down behind Quality Construction Services just off Blackhawk Trail Road in Eldridge.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers investigating the flipped vehicle. Iowa State Patrol, Eldridge police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were among the emergency responders who braved the sub-zero weather to investigate.

A fire engine and an ambulance were at the scene where the flipped car appeared to be a total loss from severe damage all around.

We do not know whether anyone is in custody or was injured.

A police pursuit has ended behind Quality Construction Services in Eldridge. A vehicle was upside down and appears to be totalled. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/y1cyAnQJO8 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 15, 2021