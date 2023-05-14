Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge Henry Latham, Eldridge, as chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, according to a news release. Latham succeeds Chief Judge Marlita Greve who is stepping down as chief judge but will remain a district court judge.

Judge Henry Latham (iowacourts.gov)

“Judge Latham is hardworking, forthright, pragmatic, and he has been interested in making Iowa’s court system work better throughout his career.” Christensen said. “We are extremely fortunate he will be guiding the administration of justice to meet the complex needs of Iowans in the Seventh Judicial District.”

Latham currently serves as assistant chief judge. He was appointed to the bench in 2013. He has been a lifetime resident of Scott County. After graduating from West High School he continued his education at St. Ambrose College and ultimately obtained his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

He maintained a general law practice prior to being appointed to the bench. Latham is married and has three children.

“I am very honored to be appointed by the Supreme Court of Iowa to be the next Chief Judge of the Seventh Judicial District effective July 7, 2023 upon the resignation of Chief Judge Marlita Greve as chief judge,” Latham said. “I am thankful to Chief Justice Christensen and the justices of the supreme court for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of this state and the Seventh Judicial District in this new role. I am very fortunate and privileged to continue working with all of the dedicated and hardworking judges and employees of the Seventh District. I know we will all work hard to continue making this district the best it can be.”

As chief judge, Latham will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The Seventh Judicial District is in eastern Iowa and comprises five counties: Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott. The district has twelve district judges, six district associate judges, three senior judges, nineteen part-time magistrates, and 137 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of approximately $16 million. A total of 57,953 cases were filed in the Seventh Judicial District last year.