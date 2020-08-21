Latino organizations from the Quad Cities are collecting donations for Cedar Rapids

Latino organizations from the Quad Cities are coming together to help people hit hard by last week’s Derecho and the help will be going to Cedar Rapids.



LULAC from Davenport and Moline along with El Mercado on Fifth and the Esperanza Center are collecting food and children’s clothing.



Hannah Izer is an assistant at Newtown Law PLC said a lot of people have gone to the lawfirm to drop off donations.



“It’s devastating I can only think about young children, families, like anyone whose suffering in that how it’s completely devastating and I would hope they get the relief that they need in this unexpected disaster that hit Iowa,” said Izer.

Mariela Trevino is part of LULAC Moline and she said all of the donations will be sent to Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

“Somebody is going to come pick up the items and drive to Cedar Rapids and give them out,” said Trevino.

The donations will be going to immigrants and refugees who were affected by the storm.

These are the items they are collecting:

Children and toddlers clothes

Diapers

Wipes

Toilet paper

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Feminine hygiene products

Donations can be dropped off at Newton Law Office, located at 605B West 53rd Street in Davenport on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at Esperanza Center, located at 335 5th Avenue in Moline from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.