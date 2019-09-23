Breaking News
Dash cam, body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting released

Latrice Lacey found guilty of harassment

Local News

Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director tells Local 4 News she plans to appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latrice Lacey in March (OurQuadCities.com file photo)

A jury found Latrice Lacey guilty of harassment.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director tells Local 4 News she plans to appeal.

It was the second trial for Lacey.

She was accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend with a sledge hammer.

A mistrial was declared on three counts of domestic abuse assault.

In March, Judge Nancy Tabor declared the trial for the Director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, Latrice Lacey, a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Correction: An earlier version said Lacey was found not guilty of the three counts of domestic abuse assault.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story