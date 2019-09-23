Latrice Lacey found guilty of harassment

A jury found Latrice Lacey guilty of harassment.
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director tells Local 4 News she plans to appeal.
It was the second trial for Lacey.
She was accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend with a sledge hammer.
A mistrial was declared on three counts of domestic abuse assault.
In March, Judge Nancy Tabor declared the trial for the Director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, Latrice Lacey, a mistrial due to a hung jury.
Correction: An earlier version said Lacey was found not guilty of the three counts of domestic abuse assault.