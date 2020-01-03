Latrice Lacey sentenced to year in jail, placed on probation

Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey was sentenced Friday on the serious misdemeanor crime of harassment second degree, Scott County Attorney Michael Walton announced.

Lacey was found guilty of that charge in September 2019.

Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Lacey to one year in jail and a fine of $315 and court costs.

The jail sentence was suspended and Lacey was placed on probation for one year.

Trial on the remaining charges is scheduled for March 30, 2020. The remaining charges are domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury and domestic assault causing bodily injury.