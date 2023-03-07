Standup comedians Kennedy and Jimmy Failla are bringing their “Laugh and Liberty Tour” to the Adler Theatre on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jimmy Failla is an American stand-up comedian, TV pundit, author and host of the syndicated “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla” radio show/podcast. The one-time NYC cab driver was raised in Levittown, NY and was named Outstanding Male Comedian of the year at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards. His one-hour standup special, “State Of The Union,” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and he has also made multiple standup appearances on AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live.” He appears regularly on “Kennedy” on the Fox Business Channel as well as “America’s Newsroom,” and has made multiple appearances on “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “Watters World,” and “The Story with Marth MacCallum.” He has also appeared on Strange Inheritance: Unpacked as well as Redeye on Fox News. He is also the head writer for A-List Comedy, a national comedy service that supplies topical humor and audio sketches to over two hundred radio stations.

Jimmy Failla (Photo courtesy Adler Theatre) Kennedy (Photo courtesy Adler Theatre)

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (Kennedy) joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a contributor in 2012 and is the host of the primetime program “Kennedy”. She also appears frequently as a panelist on FOX News Channel’s (FNC) “Outnumbered” program. Prior to joining FBN, Kennedy hosted a nightly political talk show on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles and served as the host of Fox Reality Channel’s “Reality Remix”. In 2002, she hosted Game Show Network’s “Friend or Foe” and “Who Wants To Be Governor of California” in 2003. She got her start in television as an MTV VJ in 1992. Kennedy is the author of two books, “The Kennedy Chronicles: The Golden Age of MTV Through Rose-Colored Glasses” and “Hey Ladies! Tales and Tips For Curious Girls.”

Tickets for the “Laugh and Liberty Tour” go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. For more information, visit the Adler Theatre’s website. The Adler Theatre is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.