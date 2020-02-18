Law agencies respond to EIU student’s lawsuit, call the actions taken “appropriate”

East Moline Police Deportment, Rock Island Sheriff Office, and the Village of Hampton has released a statement on the incident that occurred on Feb. 24th, 2019, involving the false arrest of a Eastern Illinois University student.

The lawsuit is against the officers with the East Moline, the Hampton Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for false arrest, excessive detention, and the excessive use of force.

East Moline Police Chief calls the allegations “without merit”

East Moline Police Chief Jeff J. Ramsey defended the actions taken by Officer Travis Staes, calling the description of the events “inconsistent” from their initial review.

According to the release, Officer Staes was assisting in a search for an “armed suspect” at the time of the incident.

Local 4 News reported on the incident last year. Illinois State Police was responding to a report of shots fired on Interstate 80 at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24th, 2019. Other law agencies were assisting to locate the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was located and during an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled. The suspect then crashed the vehicle on I-80 west at the Mississippi River and ran on foot. The suspect, Frank M. Scott, 25 of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested later that day and charged with multiple criminal offenses and traffic violations.

Chief Ramsey confirmed a brief encounter between Officer Staes and Mr. Butler, adding that Officer States handled the encounter “properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department.”

Calling the allegations “without merit,” Chief Ramsey also said, “at this early stage of litigation, I encourage our residents not to jump to conclusions based on what has been portrayed in the media and language of the lawsuit. “

Police did not police simply detained Mr. Butler because of his race: Hampton Police attorney

The Village of Hampton also released a statement on the incident after receiving an email that the department is calling as ‘inappropriate and threatening.’ In a press release, the attorney for the department said that the email is based “upon the omissions in Mr Butler’s lawsuit, namely that the officers were in pursuit of an active shooter in the immediate vicinity of where the police encountered Mr Butler.”

Officer Ethan Bush from the Village of Hampton is one of the officers involved in the incident.

In a press release, Dominick L. Lanzito from Peterson, Johnson, and Murray, a Chicago-based law firm, who is representing the Village of Hampton said that the omission of context and circumstances in lawsuit” has mislead the public to believe that the police simply detained Mr. Butler because of his race.”

The description of the suspect the authorities were looking for points out the distinct difference in physical characteristics between the suspect and Jaylen Butler. Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus found in the court records that the suspect was 6′ 6″ tall and weighed 230 pounds when the incident happened. At that time, Butler was 5′ 10″ and weighed 160 pounds, leaving being African-American as the only similarity between the two.

Lanzito called the actions of the officers involved “appropriate” which were in “conformance with the law, the constitution and were taken in order to apprehend an armed and dangerous suspect.”

Officers had a “brief” interaction with Mr. Butler: Rock Island Sheriif

Rock Island Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a press release that deputies Jason Pena and Jack Asquini arrived at the scene after Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies.

Bustos called the encounter between the deputies and Butler “brief” and called the allegations against Deputies Pena and Asquini “without merit.”

The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.