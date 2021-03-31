Law enforcement agencies conduct searches at Fort Madison pharmacies

Several law enforcement agencies searched the Rashid Long Term Care Pharmacy and Rashid Pharmacy PLC, both in Fort Madison, Iowa, on March 30, 2021.

The Department of Justice released a statement stating that on Tuesday, March 30, federal search warrants were executed at the Rashid Long Term Care Pharmacy and Rachid Pharmacy PLC, both located in Fort Madison, Iowa.

The searches involved officers, agents, and investigators from the United States Department Health and Human Services, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Fort Madison Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no information was released as to why the pharmacies were searched.