Bettendorf Police and the Scott County Sheriff’s office plan to hire more police officers and deputies. They say an increase in population, geographical expansion and more mental health-related calls are reasons they’re needed.

Both departments also report a need for personal mental health resources within their departments.

“The demand for us to respond to many of the calls we are seeing are more mental health issues and things like that, so these are longer and more drawn-out police calls,” said Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball.

In a 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association, an estimated 20% of police calls for service involved a mental health or substance use crisis. This survey also reported that helping someone who’s in need of mental health support took more time and resources. This is something that police — especially smaller departments – say they don’t always have enough of.

“Sometimes people respond to one officer that has shown up on scene better than others, so the more officers for them to choose from, the better,” said Scott County Deputy Tim Lane. “There is a possibility that you will get more cooperation from somebody so you can get them the more help that they need.”

More officers being hired to respond to mental health calls may help lower the stress it puts on officers. However, as more calls come in, the need for mental resources in their own community increases.

“Mental health and law enforcement is something that you absolutely have to be proactive about,” said Lane.

He says he’s seen the mental health of law enforcement being prioritized in recent years.

“You have to constantly train officers and update that training every so often, so that they can recognize the tell-tale signs that they are going through a mental health crisis,” said Lane.

The Employee Assistance Program is one resource officers can use to address their mental health concerns.