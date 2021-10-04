Law enforcement, armored car at standoff Monday evening

Law enforcement officials told occupants of a mobile home to come out with their hands up shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in Milan.

Photojournalist Mike Colon saw East 1st Avenue near 8th Street shut down. He heard the sound of glass shattering come from the trailer shortly before 8:30 p.m.

About a dozen squad cars are in the area. Milan Police, Rock Island County deputies and one person with FBI on a bulletproof vest are at the scene, where the incident began about 6 p.m.

An armored car, which was in front of the mobile home, was re-positioned shortly before 8:30 p.m. Every minute or so, a siren goes off, and authorities use a loudspeaker to tell the occupants to come out with their hands up. Some officials have rifles pointed at the residence.

“We’re not going away,” officials are saying over the loudspeaker. Additionally, they are using the loudspeaker to tell those inside they have a valid search warrant.

Fire trucks from Blackhawk Fire Protection District are using fire trucks to block off First Avenue.

A few neighbors are watching from a distance. Our Local 4 News crew is at the scene, but officials will not allow anyone to get close.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will continue to update when details become available.